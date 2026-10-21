Buildings in Kyiv have been damaged by a ballistic strike; rescuers are searching for people under the rubble

As a result of a ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on the evening of October 21, private residential buildings and a car repair shop were damaged in the Dnipro district of Kyiv.

There are civilian casualties at the impact site near a gas station. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Specifically, in the Dnipro district, a car repair shop was hit, as well as a private residential building. In the same district, debris struck another private residential building. People may be trapped under the rubble; medical personnel have already hospitalized one victim. At another location in the Dnipro district, debris fell near a gas station.

Emergency response teams are working at the sites of the strikes and debris falls to clear the debris and provide assistance to the injured.

Source: Klitschko on Telegram.

At around 10:10 p.m. on October 21, powerful explosions were heard in the capital immediately after an air raid alert was issued. The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that the enemy had used ballistic weapons.

One person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

Earlier, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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