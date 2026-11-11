Streetlights in Kyiv will go out due to a power shortage

Outdoor lighting in the capital will be temporarily shut down due to a power shortage caused by damage to the power infrastructure resulting from Russian attacks.

The Kyiv City State Administration made this decision to ensure priority power supply to the city’s critical facilities.

An exception will be made for lighting cabinets that power public address systems: the lights will be turned on when electricity is available and will remain on until 10:00 p.m.

Kyiv residents are urged to exercise caution on the roads. Drivers are advised to reduce their speed, and pedestrians are advised to use reflective gear and flashlights.

Source: Kyivmiskosvitlo Municipal Enterprise

In the event of a complete power outage in the city’s electrical grid, Kyiv Metro stations will continue to function as shelters. Life support systems will operate on backup power sources; however, in critical situations, train and escalator service may be temporarily suspended.

As a reminder, the Kyiv Metro partially suspended service on November 2 due to a power outage in the city’s electrical grid. It was reported that service on the “green” line had been completely suspended. Around 10 a.m. on November 2, the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise announced the resumption of train service on the “red” metro line in Kyiv.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 2, electric transit service on several routes in the capital was temporarily suspended due to a power outage in the power grid. The restrictions affected the Borshchahivska high-speed tram line, as well as a number of avenues and streets in Kyiv.

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