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News Kyiv

In Kyiv, the sixth air raid alert of the day lasted more than two hours

UA NEWS 07 November 2026 16:25
In Kyiv, the sixth air raid alert of the day lasted more than two hours

On Saturday, November 7, an air raid alert was declared in the capital for the sixth time that day. As of 2:03 p.m., it had been in effect for over two hours, and the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat from enemy drones.

 

A yellow alert level was declared in the capital. This was the sixth air raid alert in Kyiv since the start of the day. The all-clear was given at 4:14 p.m. 

Prior to this, Russian terrorists destroyed a kindergarten in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district.

As a reminder, on the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck the North Bridge in Kyiv with cruise missiles. The nighttime attack damaged the bridge’s road surface, the trolleybus overhead wire system, and a power line.

Due to the aftermath of the Russian terrorists’ attack on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted. Currently, public transportation is being diverted via the Podil Bridge.

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