Water supplies were cut off in downtown Kyiv on November 14

Water supply disruptions have occurred in the Pechersk district of the capital due to damage to the water mains. Currently, part of the district remains without water.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

“Repairs to the water main are underway on Lypka Street. Emergency crews from Kyivvodokanal are performing welding work and working to restore the water supply,” the statement said.

During the repairs, water service is temporarily unavailable at the following addresses:

19-A, 19-B, 19-V, 21/8, 22/7, 24/7, 25, 27/6, and 23 Institutskaya Street;

28, 30/1, 32, 34/1 Mykhailo Hrushevsky Street;

3, 5, 9-A, 9-B, 10, 11, 12/5, 15, 15-A, 15-B, 15-C, 16, 16-G, 18/5, 19/7.

A water tanker was dispatched to the intersection of Lipska and Instytutska Streets for residents, the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

In Kyiv, 99% of municipal high-rise buildings have been connected to the heating system.

The duration of power outages in Kyiv has been reduced.

Kyivvodokanal explained the delay in water service resuming after power was restored.

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