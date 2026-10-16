77-year-old Vera Wong Reveals the Secret to Her Beauty Routine

American designer Vera Wang shared how she takes care of her skin and maintains her youthful appearance at age 77.

According to the fashion designer, her beauty routine consists of just two main steps: cleansing and moisturizing her skin. Wong admitted that she’s not a fan of complicated skincare regimens involving dozens of steps and products.

“I just wash my face and moisturize a little. No 18 steps!” the designer noted.

Source: Page Six Style

Earlier, well-known Ukrainian actress Natalka Denysenko spoke about a missile strike near her home. According to her, an enemy missile landed very close by; however, fortunately, neither the actress nor her family were harmed.

Ukrainian actress Natalka Denysenko, who goes by the surname Yaroshenko after her marriage, explained why she decided to stay in Ukraine during the full-scale war.

Read us on