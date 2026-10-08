Actor Zadniprovsky shared how he fell in love with a 15-year-old fan

Ukrainian actor Nazar Zadniprovsky recounted how he met his future wife, Irina, nearly 30 years ago. At the time, she was 15 and he was 23.

They met at the theater after a performance. Iryna gave Zadniprovsky three carnations, and they remained friends for several years.

According to the actor, he realized he had fallen in love when he was in the hospital. Iryna visited him and brought him home-cooked meals. Zadniprovsky noted that he waited until she turned 19, and only then did he kiss her.

Iryna also said that she was already in love with Nazar by the time she came to visit him in the hospital. The couple now has two children—a son, Mykhailo, and a daughter, Yulia.

The actor’s wife admitted that what annoys her most is her husband’s snoring. At the same time, Zadniprovsky spoke about the family’s finances: their earnings are shared, while his wife keeps her own income.

As a reminder, Masha, the eldest daughter of Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, who has been living in the U.S. since 2025, moved into a new apartment with her husband, Eden Passarelli.

A new tragedy has struck the family of singer Olya Polyakova. Following a car accident in which her eldest daughter, Maria, was injured, and a Russian “suicide bomber” striking the train on which the artist was traveling with her younger daughter, Alisa, the family lost their beloved pet—a Spitz named Mimi.

Read us on