Actress Selma Blair attacked the flight crew at a New York airport and was arrested

American actress Selma Blair was arrested on October 12 at a New York airport following an incident on board an airplane. According to media reports, she attacked two flight attendants during the flight and tried to open the aircraft door.

As a result of the attack, one crew member suffered a laceration and the other was bitten.

A released recording of the crew’s communication with air traffic control also mentions that the aggressive passenger hit her head against a partition.

By the end of the flight, 54-year-old Selma Blair had been restrained. Upon landing at the airport, medical personnel and police were waiting for her.

Even while on a stretcher, the actress, according to media reports, managed to free one leg and struck a police officer in the face, neck, and chest.

The incident continued at the hospital, where Blair was taken for evaluation. There, she allegedly struck a nurse in the chest.

Selma Blair has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault. The FBI is investigating the case. The court set bail at $20,000.

A spokesperson for the actress stated that the incident was related to a sudden deterioration in her health.

“Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the actions she is accused of. She received immediate medical attention after landing and is currently in stable condition,” Blair’s representative commented on the incident.

It is known that the actress suffers from multiple sclerosis.

A similar incident involving Blair occurred back in 2016. At that time, due to an emotional breakdown during the flight, the actress had to be carried off the plane on a stretcher.

Selma later explained that her behavior was caused by a combination of alcohol and prescription medications.

Blair is known for her roles in the films “Hellboy” and “Legally Blonde.”

TMZ reported this.

As a reminder, American actress Sydney Sweeney turned out to be a distant relative of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe. Researchers conducted a genealogical study and determined that the stars are ninth cousins once removed.

Earlier, in an episode of the program *The 51%*, France 24 reported on a commercial featuring Sydney Sweeney promoting a sports betting app. The ad, in which the actress appears nearly naked, went viral and sparked outrage among female athletes.

In the U.S., actress Sydney Sweeney’s advertising campaign for a sports betting platform drew criticism from female athletes. They stated that the ad sexualizes the image of female athletes and demeans women’s sports. In one of the shots, Sweeney is depicted nude, covering her breasts with American footballs.

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