Ukrainian singer Alona Omargalieva released a rock version of her hit “I Don’t Want to Be Superfluous” along with a music video that the team finished producing in just 12 hours.

The decision to release it was spontaneous: after her performance on the “Muzrum” show, listeners actively asked the singer to release the song with a new sound.

The singer saw the comments on her way from the concert to Lviv, so the team decided to postpone other releases and quickly prepare the new version.

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The original song was released three years ago.

Ukrainian singer Alona Omargalieva shared rare photos with her 12-year-old son, Timur. In the new video, the artist showed just how much the boy resembles his father—the singer Tamerlan.

Earlier, MELOVIN spoke about being stalked and the costs of personal security.

Zlata Ognevich explained her emotional reaction to the conflict in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

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