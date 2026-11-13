Swedish singer Robyn sharply criticized the Eurovision Song Contest

Swedish pop star Robyn, known for her hits “With Every Heartbeat” and “Dancing On My Own,” shared her critical views on Eurovision. The singer admitted that she almost stopped watching the contest after ABBA’s victory, and that the current show makes her feel ashamed and disgusted.

“We don’t have ABBA anymore, so I hardly watch Eurovision. Now it’s just crap, I’d say,” the artist stated.

Robyn also compared her feelings while watching the contest to a friend’s reaction to awkward scenes in TV shows. According to her, she has American friends with whom she often watches TV series. One of them, Bert, pulls a blanket over his eyes at such moments because he feels embarrassed. The singer feels much the same way while watching Eurovision.

“After watching (Eurovision—ed.), I feel very overwhelmed and in a bad state. I’m searching for the right words and don’t know how to describe it, but it makes me feel really sick,” the Swedish singer said.

The Swedish group ABBA won Eurovision in 1974 with the song “Waterloo.” This victory became one of the most famous moments in the history of the music contest.

Since then, Sweden has won Eurovision six more times. The most recent victory came in 2023, when singer Loreen took first place with the song “Tattoo.”

Euronews reports this.

As a reminder, the Public Broadcasting Service received 217 applications from 201 solo artists and bands to participate in the national selection for “Eurovision 2027.” By comparison, in 2026, applicants submitted 451 applications from 392 performers and bands.

Canada will participate in the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time; the 71st edition of the contest will take place in May 2027 in Burgas, Bulgaria. Thirty-six broadcasters will send representatives to the contest—one more than in 2026.

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