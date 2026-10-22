In Israel, several accounts were removed from social media platforms which, according to the Shin Bet security service, may have been used for foreign influence on the upcoming election process. The Jerusalem Post reported this on Thursday, October 22.

Actions regarding the accounts

Shin Bet said that the identified accounts had carried out activity that could create opportunities for external influence on the election process. According to the service, these accounts were removed.

Shin Bet also said it would continue working to preserve the integrity of the elections and the democratic process. The statement does not specify the number of removed accounts, the social platforms, or the country that may have been suspected of influence.

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Netanyahu's statement

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with the Jerusalem Post that Iran and its regional proxies had considered ways to influence the upcoming elections. He warned that Israel would respond with force if such attempts take place.

Netanyahu also called the elections a strategic confrontation and listed political figures and organizations that, according to him, seek his defeat.

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