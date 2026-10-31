At least four Palestinians killed in Gaza — Al Jazeera

At least four Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, on Saturday amid continuing Israeli attacks. As Al Jazeera reports, those killed include teacher Diaa Abu al-Rus, who died as a result of shelling of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Dead and injured

Al-Awda Hospital confirmed the death of Diaa Abu al-Rus. Another man, Arafat al-Arair, died from severe injuries he sustained several days earlier during an Israeli strike on a car in the Tel al-Hawa area in southwestern Gaza City. His death was confirmed by a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital.

In Khan Younis, two girls died from injuries sustained the previous evening when their tent caught fire at a camp for displaced people in Al-Mawasi. The Nasser Medical Complex confirmed their deaths. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least six people have been killed and another 26 injured in the enclave over the past 48 hours. The ministry said that since the ceasefire began in October 2025, at least 1,580 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks and another 5,711 people have been injured.

Statement by the UN Office

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that Israeli forces continue to push Palestinians into an increasingly smaller part of Gaza’s territory. The office also expressed concern about possible signs of ethnic cleansing and reported the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

According to the office, the Israeli military is working to expand control over 70% of Gaza’s territory following an order issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in May. Talks on a final end to the war under US President Donald Trump’s peace plan have reached an impasse amid disagreements between Hamas and Israel over its implementation.

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