On November 9, strict power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine

On Sunday, November 9, electricity consumption restrictions will be imposed in some regions due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

For industrial consumers, power restriction schedules will be in effect around the clock—from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

For all categories of consumers, hourly power cuts ranging from 1.5 to 4 cycles will also be implemented throughout the day.

Ukrenergo warns that the situation in the power grid may change. Ukrainians are urged to monitor announcements from local power distribution companies and use electricity sparingly when it becomes available.

Source: Ukrenergo

As a reminder, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian energy facilities 18 times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s energy facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.

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