The Italian government and the European Commission have reached an agreement on measures provided for by the decree on energy bills. This was reported by the office of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi.

Agreement with the European Commission

The matter concerns Decree-Law No. 21/2022. According to ANSA English, the Italian side said that the agreement complies with EU state aid rules and relevant sectoral regulations.

Palazzo Chigi said the agreement was the result of intensive and constructive contacts between the European Commission and the Italian authorities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Purpose of the measures

The parties named mitigating the impact of energy costs and limiting the effect of rising gas prices on electricity costs for households and businesses as their shared goal.

According to the Italian government, the measures are also intended to preserve a level playing field in the internal market and minimize distortions.

Read us on