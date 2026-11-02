Los Angeles bans oil extraction within the city — Deutsche Welle

The Los Angeles City Council in the United States on October 28 approved an ordinance banning oil extraction within the city. The document immediately halts extraction, prohibits re-drilling and deepening wells. Existing extraction operations must be gradually phased out over the next 20 years, Deutsche Welle reports.

The decision concerns hundreds of active and thousands of inactive wells within Los Angeles. Many of them are located in working-class neighborhoods. City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson said that in South Los Angeles, companies drilled across the street from residential buildings.

Residents’ complaints about pollution

Local activists had sought an end to urban oil extraction for more than ten years. Residents living near active and inactive wells reported strong odors, headaches, nausea, and breathing problems.

Oil wells may emit toxic substances, including benzene and hydrogen sulfide. Studies link living near extraction sites to a higher incidence of respiratory diseases and deteriorated lung function. Active and idle wells can also emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Under California law, a well is considered idle if it has not produced oil for two years. Unlike sealed wells, such facilities can potentially be returned to operation.

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Companies prepare to challenge the ordinance

The City Council had already approved a gradual phaseout of oil extraction in 2022, but oil companies challenged that decision in court. Industry associations then secured a finding that the city did not have the authority to impose such a ban. California subsequently passed a law that expanded local authorities’ ability to regulate and restrict oil and gas operations.

Rock Zierman, chief executive of the California Independent Petroleum Association, told Deutsche Welle that energy companies are ready to challenge the new ordinance. According to him, the association considers it an illegal taking of private property. He also said that the ban could increase city residents’ dependence on imported oil.

The problem of well decommissioning

After extraction ends, operators must dismantle equipment and seal the wells. About 80% of idle wells in Los Angeles have been inactive for more than eight years, and approximately one-third for more than a century. According to CalGEM, in 2025 the agency collected only $1 million out of $36 million in fines.

Carbon Tracker estimates that even if all future profits of California oil companies were directed toward well decommissioning, the state could still face a $7 billion shortfall for this work.

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