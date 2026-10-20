The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that the UAE and the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant responded appropriately to the loss of off-site power following a drone strike on May 17. The National reports, citing the agency mission’s findings.

IAEA mission assessment

At the request of the UAE government, an IAEA mission of six experts arrived in the country and worked from October 12 to 20. The experts visited the affected areas of the plant and key emergency response facilities and reviewed operational and emergency procedures.

Agency representatives also met with management and technical staff of the Barakah NPP and the UAE Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, the country’s independent nuclear regulator. During the review, they focused on the actions of plant personnel, the national emergency preparedness system, lessons learned from the incident, and the operator’s measures to ensure safety.

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According to the IAEA, effective measures were taken during the incident to maintain safety. They included prompt national and international notifications, the application of established response procedures, and public communication.

Strike on generator

A drone launched from Iraq struck a generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah NPP. This caused a fire that was brought under control.

The head of the mission, Amgad Shokr, director of the IAEA’s Incident and Emergency Centre, said that requesting such a mission demonstrated the regulator’s and the plant’s commitment to safety and continuous improvement. The agency also encouraged the Barakah NPP to continue implementing organizational and technical measures identified after the incident analysis.

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