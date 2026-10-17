Sri Lanka experiences nationwide blackout — Anadolu Agency

Sri Lanka experienced a nationwide power system failure on Saturday. Authorities were working to restore electricity supply, Anadolu Agency reported, citing local media.

Instability in the system

Reports cited instability in the power system as the cause of the outage. Energy Minister Anura Karunathilake said that problems at the Upper Kotmale power plant may have caused the failure. He presented this version as a possible cause of the disruption rather than a conclusively established finding.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Measures to restore electricity

The national system operator asked owners of rooftop solar photovoltaic installations to disconnect them until further notice. According to local outlet Newswire, this step is intended to support efforts to restore electricity supply.

Power disruptions were recorded in several parts of the island. Work to restore electricity supply to consumers continued as authorities kept working to restore power.

Read us on