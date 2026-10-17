Emergency power outages have been implemented in three districts in the Kyiv region

On the evening of October 17, emergency power outages were implemented in the Obukhiv, Fastiv, and Bucha districts of Kyiv Oblast. The restrictions are in effect in parts of Kyiv Oblast.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional State Administration on Telegram, citing DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids.

“At the direction of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been implemented in the Fastiv, Bucha, and Obukhiv districts. Stabilization schedules are in effect in other districts,” the message states.

As previously reported, on the night of and morning of October 17, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in ten regions.

On Saturday, hourly power outage schedules are in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine, and power restriction schedules for industry and business are in effect in all regions.

Source: KOVA

Stricter power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine on October 17.

Due to the aftermath of Russian shelling on October 16, emergency power outages were implemented in several regions of Ukraine.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked the main power grid in the Rivne region. As a result, a large number of people in Rivne and the surrounding region lost power.

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