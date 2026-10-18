In China, exports of petroleum products increased by 39.4% in September compared with the same month last year. Shipment volumes amounted to 7.16 million tonnes, 19% more than in August, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing Chinese customs data.

In mid-March, China restricted exports of petroleum products, including diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, to meet domestic needs amid risks in the Middle East. These restrictions were eased in mid-July.

Record diesel shipments

Combined exports of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel reached 4.41 million tonnes in September, up 56% from a year earlier. This also exceeded the 2025 monthly average of 3 million tonnes.

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Diesel shipments abroad rose by 262.3% year on year, to 1.85 million tonnes. This was the largest volume since February 2023. Jet fuel exports increased by 16.7%, to 1.94 million tonnes, while gasoline shipments fell by 4.1%, to 620,000 tonnes.

Figures for nine months

From January through September, China exported 41.4 million tonnes of petroleum products, 3.7% less than in the same period last year. At the same time, diesel exports over the nine months increased by 31.6%, to 6.68 million tonnes.

Jet fuel shipments during this period totaled 13.7 million tonnes, down 11% year on year. Gasoline exports fell by 51.9%, to 3.04 million tonnes. Imports of liquefied natural gas in September declined by 1.4%, to 5.61 million tonnes; over nine months, they totaled 44.62 million tonnes.

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