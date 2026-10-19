The first power unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Bangladesh reached first criticality on October 11, 2026 — a controlled self-sustaining chain reaction began in the reactor. This is one of the key stages in commissioning the nuclear power plant, but it does not mean the start of commercial electricity generation.

As NDTV reports, before electricity is supplied to consumers, the reactor must undergo further testing, gradual power increases and procedures for connection to the national grid. According to the project schedule, the first electricity from Unit 1 may enter the grid around November 20.

Two 1,200 MW reactors

The Rooppur NPP, located about 160 kilometres from Dhaka, consists of two VVER-1200 reactors designed in the Russian Federation. The capacity of each power unit is 1,200 MW, while the plant's total installed capacity is expected to reach 2,400 MW.

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Construction of the first unit began in November 2017 and of the second in July 2018. The first batch of nuclear fuel was delivered to the site in October 2023, and in May 2026 all 163 fuel assemblies were loaded into the core of the first reactor. The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority issued the operating licence on April 16, 2026.

The next stage is power testing

The plant is being built by Rosatom, the state corporation of the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, under a contract signed in December 2015. The project's initial cost was estimated at approximately $12.65 billion.

Rosatom said that first criticality confirms the reactor's ability to sustain a controlled chain reaction. Specialists will next test equipment and safety systems at different power levels. VVER-1200 reactors belong to Generation III+ and, according to the company, have active and passive safety systems, a containment structure and accident management systems.

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