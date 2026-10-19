Tanzania has announced the discovery of natural gas in three new wells in the Mnazi Bay gas block in the Mtwara region in the south of the country. The authorities plan to announce the volume of the discovery during an event in the village of Msimbati, scheduled for October 26–27, The Rio Times reports.

Energy Minister Juma Homera said on October 18 that drilling had been completed successfully. Two wells are production wells at an already operating field, while another is an exploration well. The work was carried out by the state-owned Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation and French oil and gas producer Maurel & Prom.

Field capacity

According to the government’s estimate, Tanzania’s natural gas resources total 57.54 trillion cubic feet, and the new volumes are to be added to this figure. France’s Maurel & Prom, which holds a 60% working interest in the Mnazi Bay licence, said that the two wells brought into operation, MB-5 and MS-2, recorded test flow rates of 47 million and 50 million cubic feet of gas per day, respectively.

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The company said these wells increased the field’s production potential to nearly 200 million cubic feet per day. In the first half of July, actual production at Mnazi Bay averaged about 125 million cubic feet per day. Drilling of the Kasa-1X exploration well began in mid-June, but Maurel & Prom did not publish its results.

Gas for the domestic market

Gas from Mnazi Bay is supplied through a state pipeline from Mtwara to Dar es Salaam and is intended for domestic consumption, including by power plants and industry. In the first half of 2026, the average gas price under the contract with TPDC was $4.13 per million British thermal units.

Homera also said that production at the neighboring Ntorya field is to begin in early 2027 at about 40 million cubic feet per day. Construction of a 35-kilometer pipeline from Ntorya to the Madimba processing plant is 70% complete and is due to be finished in December 2026, he said.

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