In Poland, the government does not plan to extend the “Ceny Paliwa Niżej” package to autogas, which is becoming more expensive. Energy Minister Miłosz Motyka said this on RMF FM’s morning program, RMF24 reports.

Autogas will not be included in the package

Motyka was asked whether the government could include autogas in the fuel price reduction package. The minister replied that there are no such plans. According to him, the government does not plan to extend this package to autogas.

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The minister explained that the most significant price increases were recorded in the diesel fuel and gasoline segments. That is why, according to him, the “Ceny Paliwa Niżej” package was adopted.

A decision on extension will be made in December

Motyka called the package the largest solution of this type in the European Union. He noted that the package will remain in force at least until the end of the year. According to the minister, a decision on a possible extension of its validity will be made in December, in line with the finance minister’s declaration.

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