Two foreign nationals were killed and two others were injured at the Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province after a drone was intercepted. The drone attempted to attack one of Saudi Aramco’s facilities, the country’s Ministry of Energy reported.

Fire in a contractor’s vehicle

According to Anadolu Agency, Saudi air defenses intercepted the drone as it attempted to strike one of the facilities at the field. Debris from the interception caused a fire in a contractor’s vehicle working at the field. The vehicle was outside the facility’s perimeter.

The ministry said that the incident did not affect the operation of the oil field. Relevant authorities arrived at the scene and took the necessary measures.

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Nationalities of the victims

The deceased were citizens of the Philippines and Nepal. Citizens of Pakistan and India were injured, a representative of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said.

The incident occurred amid intensified hostilities between Yemen’s Houthi movement and the Saudi Arabia-led coalition that supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The Houthis have recently threatened to attack Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, including Saudi Aramco facilities.

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