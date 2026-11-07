Power outage schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine on November 8

On Sunday, November 8, electricity consumption will be restricted in certain regions of the country. According to preliminary data, the schedules will include 1.5 to 4 power outages, depending on the region.

The hourly power outage schedules will apply to all categories of consumers from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The extent of the restrictions: from 1.5 to 4 stages.

For businesses and industry, power restriction schedules will be in effect from 00:00 to 23:59.

The need for these measures stems from the consequences of the Russian Federation’s massive attacks on energy infrastructure.

It is emphasized that due to enemy strikes, the situation in the power grid may change. Up-to-date information, including outage schedules, will be published by regional distribution system operators on their official social media pages.

Citizens are urged to use electricity sparingly during the hours when it is available.

Source: Ukrenergo

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine generates more electricity than it consumes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s power facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring the electricity supply will take a long time.

Read us on