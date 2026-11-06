In Zaporizhzhia, there are plans not to cut off power to buildings with electric heating this winter

During the implementation of hourly power outage schedules in Zaporizhzhia, authorities plan to maintain power supply to homes with electric heating. This was reported by the regional power company.

Zoreslava Tsupenko, spokesperson for JSC “Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo,” made this announcement during a briefing.

According to her, the regional state administration is working on updating the regulatory framework. The documents are intended to ensure that such homes will not be subject to hourly power outages during the winter.

Tsupenko explained that as early as the winter of 2026, buildings with electric heating were effectively classified as critical infrastructure. Therefore, they will not be cut off this winter.

At the same time, the regulatory documents intended to establish this procedure are still being drafted.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

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