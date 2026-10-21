In Poland, Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe (PEJ) plans to submit an application to the voivode of the Pomeranian Voivodeship at the end of October for a permit for preliminary construction work at the site of Poland’s first nuclear power plant in the Choczewo municipality. The permit is expected to pave the way for deep excavations for reactor foundations. This was reported by RMF24.

Permit expected in 2027

PEJ Management Board President Marek Woszczyk said that the company expects to receive the permit in 2027. According to him, deep earthworks for the future reactor foundations could begin after that.

Currently, the site of the future power plant, covering more than 330 hectares, is being levelled. Geological surveys are being conducted simultaneously on land and on the seabed. The project investor is Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe, while the contractor is a consortium of the US companies Westinghouse and Bechtel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Infrastructure and workers

PEJ Vice President Michał Olszewski reported on the development of accompanying infrastructure worth nearly 5 billion zlotys. It includes roads and 150 kilometres of railway lines. The first section of the new national road is planned to be completed in May or June 2027.

Bechtel Polska President Leszek Gołda called the completion of negotiations on the implementation contract a key task for the consortium. The construction of a modular town for one thousand workers is also planned. At the peak of construction, more than 10,000 people are expected to work at the site.

The first reactor, to be built using Westinghouse’s AP1000 technology, is planned to be commissioned in 2036. The launch of the next two reactors is scheduled for 2037 and 2038. Residents of the Choczewo municipality assess the project differently: some expect infrastructure development and new jobs, while others express concerns about the facility’s safety, the costs of its decommissioning, and changes for the local community.

Read us on