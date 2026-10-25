In Pakistan, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has signed a contract worth 133.18 billion Pakistani rupees with the Power China-IKAN consortium for the supply and installation of hydromechanical equipment for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project. The agreement was signed in Lahore, Dawn reports.

Equipment for the dam

Contract HM-1 covers hydromechanical equipment and hydraulic steel structures. It provides for the manufacture, supply and installation of gates and steel structures to control water flows at the dam.

The equipment will be installed in flushing tunnels on both banks, the power plant’s water intake structures and the dam’s water outlets. The contract also covers steel linings, lifting and pumping systems, as well as related electrical works.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Project parameters

The document was signed on behalf of Wapda by Arif Ali, chief engineer and project director of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam. Lin Jianke, the joint venture’s authorized representative, signed on behalf of the consortium. The ceremony was also attended by Wapda Chairman retired Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, representatives of the Diamer-Bhasha Development Company, the consortium and consultants.

The dam is being built on the Indus River, 40 kilometers downstream from Chilas. Once completed, its total storage capacity will be 8.1 million acre-feet, while the installed capacity of the power plant will be 4,500 megawatts.

Read us on