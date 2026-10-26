China's total installed wind and solar power capacity reached 2,010 GW at the end of September 2026. The National Energy Administration of China released the data on October 26, ECNS reports.

Solar and wind power

Solar power accounted for 1,310 GW of total installed capacity. Installed wind power capacity stood at 700 GW.

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The role of renewable energy

The National Energy Administration said that China's renewable energy sector has expanded rapidly in recent years. According to the agency, it is playing an increasingly important role in the country's energy transition, strengthening energy security and attracting investment into the energy sector.

Photo from Qinghai

The article also published a photograph from the construction of a solar thermal power plant in Delingha, in the Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Qinghai Province. The photo was taken on April 16, 2025. According to the photo caption, it is China's largest concentrated solar thermal power project with a single power unit.

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