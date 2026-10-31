An industrial reservoir ruptured at the construction site of the Rogun Dam in Tajikistan, causing water to enter a tunnel. Tajikistan’s State Service for Supervision of Industrial and Mining Safety reported that the accident occurred on October 21 at a section of the facility that is still under construction.

Water entered the construction tunnel

As OilPrice reports, the Asia-Plus agency, citing a ministry representative, wrote that after the reservoir ruptured, water rushed into the tunnel. At the time, employees of subcontractor Sino Hydro were working there and were caught in the flow of technical water.

The ministry representative stated that no one was injured as a result of the incident. According to him, the workers received first aid and then returned to work.

Witnesses reported injured people

At the same time, Radio Ozodi on October 27 published a report with video of the incident, which claimed that it was more serious. According to journalists, citing eyewitnesses, the accident occurred on October 22, and some workers were trapped under debris that the water flow carried into the tunnel. Witnesses also reported more than five injured people.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

One of the facility’s workers told Radio Ozodi that it was an accident unrelated to the quality of construction.

Information on safety at the facility

Earlier, Tajik officials acknowledged that eight accidents occurred at the Rogun Dam during 2025, but did not specify their nature or the number of people killed or injured. According to official statistics, 46 industrial accidents were recorded at enterprises and mines in Tajikistan in 2025, killing 40 people and injuring another 27.

Once completed under the maximum design, the Rogun Dam is expected to reach a height of 335 meters. According to some estimates, the Tajik government still needs to secure nearly $6 billion in funding to complete the project.

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