Taiwan’s Ministry of Environment has approved the country’s first geological exploration plan for a site that could potentially store carbon dioxide. The plan was proposed by Formosa Petrochemical Corp, based in Mailiao Township, Yunlin County, Taipei Times reports.

Exploration on land and at sea

The company submitted the plan last month in accordance with carbon dioxide capture and storage management rules that took effect in August. The project covers an area of 2,500 square kilometers, including the Mailiao industrial park managed by Formosa Plastics Group and offshore waters.

The work includes onshore and offshore seismic surveys, drilling and testing of exploration wells, petrophysical analysis, and studies of the mechanical properties of core samples. Monitoring equipment and models are also planned to be assessed.

The purpose of the exploration is to determine whether reservoir formations and a dense caprock layer are present at depths of 1,000 to 1,800 meters. According to the ministry’s assessment, such geological conditions are necessary for the safe storage of carbon dioxide and must be verified using field data.

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Conditions for further storage

The company may begin geological exploration after the plan is approved, but it will be able to apply for carbon dioxide storage at the site only after the project’s environmental impact assessment is completed. The plan was reviewed at two meetings involving government authorities and experts.

The implementation period is set from the date of approval through December 31, 2031. The ministry also said that carbon dioxide injection tests will not be permitted during the subsequent assessment of the formation for injection.

Approval of the exploration does not mean that the site’s potential for gas storage will be exclusive to the company or that its future application will receive priority. Experts who reviewed the plan required a baseline environmental study and environmental protection measures before well drilling begins.

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