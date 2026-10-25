Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called on the population to reduce gas consumption by at least 10% ahead of the winter season. Iranian authorities expect a gas shortage during the cold period, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Call for nationwide savings

In a video address distributed by Iranian media, Ghalibaf said that joint efforts on a nationwide scale were needed to get through the winter. According to him, people who save gas, regardless of the amount saved, will immediately receive the corresponding funds in their bank accounts.

During winter, temperatures in Iran, especially in the north of the country, often fall below zero. Natural gas is needed to operate heating systems, while Iran, a major gas producer, has faced shortages for a long time.

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Expected shortage

In early October, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said that during the cold season, the country could face a daily gas shortfall of between 100 million and 250 million cubic meters. According to the state agency IRNA, he linked this to infrastructure damage during the war with the United States and Israel.

Tehran stated that key infrastructure facilities, including gas processing plants, were hit during the period of most intense fighting, which lasted nearly 40 days. Aref expressed hope of restoring the supply of about 100 million cubic meters of gas before the start of winter.

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