In Pakistan, near the city of Dera Murad Jamali, an explosion destroyed a pylon of a 220 kV high-voltage power transmission line. As a result, electricity supplies from the Uch Power Plant to several districts in the provinces of Sindh and Punjab were disrupted, Dawn reports.

Explosive device under the pylon

Nasirabad district police chief Asad Khan Nasar said that unidentified individuals planted an improvised explosive device beneath a power line pylon in the Goth Mughal Khan Bugti area. According to him, the device was planted early on Saturday morning. The powerful explosion destroyed the pylon.

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Power supply disruptions

Electricity supplies were cut off in the cities of Shikarpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Guddu, as well as in some areas of Dera Murad Jamali.

Police and security forces secured the blast site, collected evidence and launched a search operation. Bomb disposal personnel cleared the area. Officials said repairs to the destroyed pylon would begin after the relevant authorization from security services is obtained. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

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