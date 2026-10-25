Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Adnoc, has announced more than 60 billion dirhams, or $16.3 billion, in opportunities for local manufacturing in the UAE by 2030. The programme covers more than 200 required products and critical spare parts, The National reports.

The initiative was presented at the second Make it with Adnoc forum in Abu Dhabi ahead of the Adipec energy conference. The company seeks to replace imports with local production to reduce delivery times and lessen dependence on disruptions in global supply chains.

Equipment and components

The list of opportunities includes drilling equipment, electrical and automation systems, chemicals, catalysts, pipeline products and heavy machinery. Products Adnoc wants to localise include electric submersible pumps, casing and tubing for oil wells, seamless pipes and compressors.

According to Adnoc's chief commercial officer and head of the in-country value programme, Omar Al-Nuaimi, the company has already fulfilled 80 billion dirhams of the 90 billion dirhams planned by 2030 under its local manufacturing development target. This has contributed to the localisation of more than 130 product types and the creation or expansion of 95 factories.

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New procurement rules

Adnoc is also changing procedures for tender participants. The company plans to reduce the duration of procurement cycles by up to 40%, halve the volume of documentation and eliminate prequalification for 60% of service categories.

From November 1, commercial bids and in-country value indicators will be assessed together: commercial terms will carry a 70% weighting, while the local contribution will account for 30%. Contracts worth up to 2 million dirhams will be exempt from ICV programme requirements, while agreements worth up to 50 million dirhams will no longer be subject to ICV retention obligations.

Supplier registration, which previously took several weeks, can now be completed within one day, said Adnoc senior vice president Salama Al-Awadi. Artificial intelligence will also be used to verify documents through a single supplier platform.

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