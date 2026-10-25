The self-elevating drilling platform Prospector 5 sank near Mayumba in southern Gabon on October 24. Of the 115 people on board, 110 were rescued, while five others are considered missing. This was reported by The Rio Times.

Accident during preparations for drilling

The incident occurred at around 20:37 local time in the Dussafu Marine license area in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Nyanga Province. The platform belongs to the Norwegian drilling company Borr Drilling, and BW Energy Gabon SA had contracted it for a planned drilling campaign.

According to preliminary information, the platform lost stability while being raised on its legs. The seabed may have subsided beneath one of the legs during positioning and preloading. The final causes of the accident are to be established by an investigation.

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Rescue operation and investigation

BW Energy said it is coordinating search and rescue operations together with Borr Drilling, Gabonese authorities, and emergency services. Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema said he was monitoring the operation and ordered the mobilization of all state resources, including naval forces.

Gabon’s Ministry of Oil and Gas confirmed the platform’s sinking and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and possible liability. BW Energy also suspended production at the MaBoMo production platform in line with standard procedures. The company said it had received no reports of damage to its facilities or of harmful substances leaking into the sea.

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