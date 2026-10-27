The Pakistani government has raised the price of petrol by 1.54 Pakistani rupees per litre and that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by 2.16 rupees. According to Dawn, the new prices took effect on October 27.

New fuel prices

Following the revision, petrol in the country costs 379.25 rupees per litre, while HSD costs 395.82 rupees per litre. The government continues to collect 114 rupees in taxes and levies on each litre of petrol and 100 rupees on a litre of diesel.

Petrol and HSD are among the main sources of revenue: their combined monthly sales amount to around 700,000–800,000 tonnes. Petrol is used mainly for private transport, small cars, rickshaws and two-wheeled vehicles. Diesel, in turn, is needed for heavy transport, power plants and large generators.

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Price dynamics and austerity measures

According to the publication, the price of HSD has fallen from the peak level of 520.35 rupees per litre recorded on April 3. The price of diesel began rising from 281 rupees per litre after the start of the US-Iran war on February 28. Petrol also reached a maximum of 458.41 rupees per litre on April 3, after rising from 266 rupees in the first week of March.

Against the backdrop of rising fuel prices and the conflict in the Middle East, the government has reinstated austerity measures. In particular, markets must close at 21:00, while fuel allocations for official vehicles have been cut by 50% for three months. In July, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said fuel prices would be set daily in line with international market trends; this authority was assigned to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

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