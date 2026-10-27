Poland sets fuel price caps for Wednesday — RMF24

In Poland on Wednesday, a litre of 95-octane petrol will cost no more than 6.55 zlotys, 98-octane petrol — 7.24 zlotys, and diesel fuel — 8.28 zlotys. These maximum prices follow from a notice by the energy minister published on Tuesday, RMF24 reports.

How prices will change

Compared with Tuesday, the maximum price of 95-octane petrol will decrease by 3 groszy, while that of 98-octane petrol will also decrease by 3 groszy per litre. At the same time, the maximum price of diesel fuel will increase by 10 groszy.

On Tuesday, a litre of 95-octane petrol costs no more than 6.58 zlotys, 98-octane petrol — 7.27 zlotys, and diesel fuel — 8.18 zlotys. Failure to comply with the established maximum prices is punishable by a fine of up to 1 million zlotys.

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CPN package

The notice on maximum prices is part of the third stage of the Ceny Paliwa Niżej (CPN) package. The mechanism was launched after some provisions of the law on the tax on extraordinary profits of fuel companies came into force.

The president signed the law and simultaneously referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal for subsequent review. Under the government's plan, the entire fuel price support package will remain in effect until the end of the year.

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