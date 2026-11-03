In Berlin, Brandenburg state premier Dietmar Woidke said that the planned expansion of gas-fired power plants in Germany will lead to higher electricity bills and deepen concerns about the competitiveness of industry. He said this at the Politico Competitive Germany Summit, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the newspaper Welt.

Payment for reserve capacity

According to Woidke, operators will be compensated for being ready to maintain generating capacity, even if power plants operate only a few hours per year. From 2031, these payments are planned to be financed through a levy on electricity consumers.

The head of Brandenburg also noted that temporary electricity subsidies do not provide sufficient certainty for investment in energy-intensive industries.

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Capacity contracts

Following the first tender for long-term capacity in the electricity sector, Germany's Federal Network Agency awarded 11 contracts. Six of them went to Leag.

German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche welcomed the tender results, saying that 41 applications with a total capacity of nearly 12 gigawatts demonstrated significant investor interest. Gas-fired power plants are intended to provide backup electricity generation during periods of insufficient output from wind and solar facilities, supporting Germany's planned phaseout of coal by 2038.

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