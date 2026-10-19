An independent investigation has found significant problems with corporate culture, governance and oversight at the National Energy System Operator (Neso), the operator of Great Britain’s energy system. The review was conducted after control room staff said management had allegedly concealed the scale of the risk of power outages during the June heatwave, The Guardian reports.

Findings of the independent review

Law firm Eversheds Sutherland, which spent three months investigating whistleblower reports, found no evidence of improper influence on control room operators’ operational decisions. The review also did not substantiate claims that engineers had been urged not to leave written records of their actions to stabilise the energy system.

At the same time, the lawyers identified significant problems in culture, governance and oversight. The control room showed high levels of stress and employee concern about the ability to keep the energy system balanced during the transition from fossil-fuel power plants to renewable generation.

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Employee complaints and the regulator’s review

According to the investigation’s findings, some staff believed that Neso’s senior managers did not fully understand the pressure under which control room engineers were working. Employees also felt that their complaints were largely not given proper attention because of the need to maintain relations with external parties, including the government and regulators.

The allegations emerged after grid frequency fell below normal operating limits several times during the June heatwave. Emergency assistance from neighbouring countries was needed to maintain electricity supplies to Great Britain. The source cites near-record temperatures, rising demand for air conditioning, weaker winds and unplanned outages at gas and nuclear power plants in Europe among the causes of the problems.

Regulator Ofgem will separately examine whether the identified cultural problems affected operational decisions, system safety or consumer costs. The regulator is to publish its findings no later than 31 March 2027. Neso chief executive Fintan Slye said the company would implement the review’s recommendations and work with trade unions on changes.

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