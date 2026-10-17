Ecuador resumes electricity imports from Colombia — The Rio Times

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa announced on October 16 the resumption of electricity supplies from Colombia. In a post on X, he thanked Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella for restoring electricity transmission. The Rio Times reports.

At the same time, the volume of the new supplies, their price and the duration of the agreements were not disclosed. Data from Ecuador’s power grid operator Cenace showed electricity arriving from Colombia on the morning of October 16.

Supplies cover only part of the deficit

Different media outlets cited differing figures: 132 megawatts as of 11:00 a.m., or 347 megawatts or megawatt-hours earlier that day. Sources do not reconcile these data or the units of measurement.

The capacity of the cross-border line is about 450 megawatts, roughly one-tenth of Ecuador’s peak demand. At the same time, the country’s capacity deficit is estimated at 1,200–1,300 megawatts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Drought affects industry

Ecuador, whose energy system is based on hydropower plants, is experiencing a severe dry season. On October 16, the level of the Mazar reservoir, which supplies the Paute hydroelectric complex, stood at 2,123.15 meters above sea level — about eight meters above the critical level of 2,115 meters.

Since September 22, authorities have gradually introduced electricity supply restrictions for medium- and high-voltage industrial consumers. Since October 12, the duration of such outages has reached 72 hours per week. The government explained the measures as an effort to avoid electricity rationing for households.

Colombia had previously suspended commercial electricity exports because of low water inflows and high domestic demand. The country’s regulatory rules allow exports only after domestic consumption is ensured, so supplies may again be reduced or halted if required by Colombia’s power system.

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