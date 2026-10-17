In Türkiye, the floating production platform Osman Gazi departed from the port of Filyos for its work site at the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea. In a video address, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called it the beginning of a new stage in the country’s energy history, Anadolu Agency reports.

Processing gas from the Sakarya field

The platform is equipped with 21 different modules. According to Erdoğan, it will process natural gas extracted from wells at the Sakarya field and then transport it to Filyos via subsea pipelines.

The Turkish president said that gas production in the Black Sea is expected to double to 20 million cubic meters per day. He also said that from 2027, every third household in the country will use domestically produced natural gas.

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Plans for 2027

Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar spoke at the platform’s departure ceremony at the port of Filyos. He called Osman Gazi Türkiye’s first floating natural gas processing unit and said it is expected to raise daily production at the Sakarya field to 20 million cubic meters in 2027.

Bayraktar said that Türkiye’s goal is to ignite the Sakarya field’s flame in the flare tower of the Osman Gazi platform by the end of the year.

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