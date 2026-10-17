Russians attacked a power facility in the Chernihiv region, leaving nearly 19,000 customers without power

As a result of Russian shelling of an energy facility in the Chernihiv region, nearly 19,000 customers were left without power. The attack caused power outages in the region.

This was reported by Chernihivoblenergo JSC on Facebook.

“An energy facility was damaged as a result of the enemy’s attack. Approximately 19,000 customers in the Chernihiv district are without power,” the statement reads.

The power company added that utility workers will begin emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows.

Stricter power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine on October 17.

Due to the consequences of Russian shelling on October 16, emergency power outages were implemented in several regions of Ukraine.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked the main power grid in the Rivne region. As a result, a large number of people in Rivne and the surrounding region lost power.

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