In Nigeria, average daily production of crude oil and condensate in September 2026 rose by 2.34% compared with August, to 1.717 million barrels. Excluding condensate, the country produced an average of 1.53 million barrels per day, which is 102% of the OPEC-set quota of 1.5 million barrels.

As Premium Times reports, Nigeria met the quota of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for the fifth consecutive month. The data were released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

September figures

In September, the highest daily crude oil and condensate production reached 1.84 million barrels, while the lowest was 1.68 million barrels. In August, average daily production stood at 1.68 million barrels.

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According to the regulator, excluding condensate, Nigeria produced 1.53 million barrels per day in May, 1.55 million in June, 1.51 million in July, and 1.5 million in August.

Terminal operations

The commission attributed the September increase to stable operations at most production assets and the absence of significant disruptions to pipeline operations. In its assessment, this improved production continuity and the efficiency of crude oil shipments.

The highest average daily volume of crude oil and condensate production was recorded at the Forcados terminal, at 320,320 barrels. The Bonny terminal ranked second, with 303,270 barrels per day. Nigeria also aims to increase production to 3 million barrels per day by 2030.

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