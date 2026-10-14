In Greece, a request has been filed for the French vessel Abeille Marengo to conduct a seabed survey in the country’s territorial waters to resume work on the Great Sea Interconnector power cable. This was reported by Cyprus Mail, citing the Hellenic Coast Guard.

Conditions for starting work

The Coast Guard confirmed that a request for an exemption has been submitted for Abeille Marengo to conduct marine surveys along the proposed route of the submarine cable between Crete and Cyprus. The vessel is currently in Naples, Italy.

Before work begins, the vessel must notify the Greek authorities at least 72 hours in advance. It must also provide daily data on the coordinates of the survey areas, the work performed, and safety measures.

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Plans for the Great Sea Interconnector

The surveys are intended to help map the seabed and determine the technical requirements for laying and protecting the cable. The Coast Guard noted that the survey procedure and the planned cable route have not been changed.

Greek Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou previously stated that a NAVTEX maritime navigational notice regarding new surveys is expected in the coming weeks. Work is expected to resume by the end of the year, although the timeline may be postponed if necessary.

The Great Sea Interconnector project is intended to connect Cyprus and Greece with a submarine power cable and integrate the island into the European electricity grid.

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