Video: Five regions of Ukraine are without power due to shelling and fighting

On October 15, due to hostilities and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, some consumers in five regions of Ukraine were temporarily left without electricity. Power outages were reported in the Donetsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions, and rolling blackouts are in effect in some areas.

This was reported by Artem Nekrasov, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, during a briefing on the current situation in the power grid as of October 15.

According to him, energy workers are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible, and restoration efforts are ongoing 24 hours a day.

The Ministry of Energy reported that on October 15, due to grid constraints caused by previous Russian attacks, power restriction schedules for industry and businesses, as well as hourly blackout schedules for all categories of consumers, were in effect throughout the day in some regions of the country.

Current schedules are posted on the official websites of regional distribution system operators (oblenergo).

The Ministry of Energy urged consumers to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the grid.

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Due to damage caused by Russian shelling, the Ukrainian power grid lacks the capacity to transmit electricity through its networks. This is why it has become necessary to implement power restriction schedules for industry and businesses.

Among the unavoidable reasons for electricity restrictions on consumers are:

Russian shelling of energy infrastructure:

grid failures:

scheduled maintenance on the grids:

natural disasters (thunderstorms, storms, floods, etc.).

Although power outages are occurring again in some regions of Ukraine, experts emphasize that it is too early to say this marks a return to a stable schedule of hourly power outages, and that the problem must be resolved promptly.

Source: Ministry of Energy

As a reminder, Russia may attempt to disconnect Ukraine from its nuclear power plants and cause a large-scale blackout.

Power outages caused by Russian attacks were reported in Kyiv and seven regions.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital has risen following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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