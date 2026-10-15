Cyprus expects the publication of a NAVTEX — a navigational message for ships — by the end of October concerning seabed surveys for laying a cable between Cyprus and Crete as part of the Great Sea Interconnector project. Cyprus Energy Minister Michael Damianos said this on October 15, Cyprus Mail reports.

According to the minister, the Greek coast guard said on Wednesday that the surveys would be conducted by Abeille Marengo, a French-flagged research vessel. Damianos said the NAVTEX is expected in the coming days or weeks, but definitely before the end of October.

Payments to the operator

The minister also said that due to the project’s progress, the Cypriot government will pay €25 million to the Greek independent electricity transmission system operator Admie by the project’s completion. In 2024, the Cypriot government agreed to pay Admie €25 million annually so that the operator would have a stable income while investing before the interconnector begins generating profits.

Cypriot authorities later suspended these payments, citing a lack of progress in implementing the project last year. After that, French asset management company Meridiam acquired a controlling 66% stake in the project. The Cypriot government expects this to speed up its completion.

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Disputed maritime zones

The planned surveys may take place in waters claimed by both Greece and Turkey. Such disagreements have already hampered seabed surveys between Cyprus and Greece.

In 2024, Turkey deployed naval vessels after the Italian research ship Ievoli Reulme entered waters that Ankara considers its own. Greece also sent its ships to the area, including the frigates Nikiforos Fokas and Aittitos.

Greece and the Republic of Cyprus, citing the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, believe that islands generate their own exclusive economic zones. Turkey, which is not a party to the convention, holds a different position. Reports of possible prior notification of Turkey by the Greek and French sides before the publication of the NAVTEX have not yet been confirmed.

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