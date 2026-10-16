Two pipelines damaged in Syria — Al Jazeera

In separate incidents in Syria, a gas pipeline in the southern part of Hasakah province and a petroleum products pipeline between Baniyas and Homs were damaged. The state-owned Syrian Petroleum Company reported this on Thursday, Al Jazeera writes, citing the Syrian state news agency SANA.

Explosion in Hasakah

An explosion occurred in the afternoon on the Jbessa gas pipeline in southern Hasakah. According to SANA, the company described the damage to the gas pipeline as a sabotage attack. At the same time, neither SANA nor the Syrian Petroleum Company named possible perpetrators of the incident.

Several hours before the explosion, damage to a pipeline transporting petroleum products from coastal Baniyas to Homs caused a fuel leak. A hole in the pipe was discovered in the Hadidah area west of Homs, said Uday al-Satouf, head of the company’s media office.

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Repairs and previous incidents

Workers isolated the damaged section and secured the adjacent area by closing valves on both sides of the pipe. Repairs have already begun, while other crews are monitoring safety in the area of the leak. State media suggest that the damage may have been linked to an attempt to steal fuel.

Al-Satouf also said that gas would be supplied to power plants through alternative solutions and that domestic gas supplies were not affected. More than a week ago, the company reported sabotage damage to an oil pipeline near Tal Hamis in Hasakah and the detention of those responsible. At the end of September, a fire on a gas pipeline between ash-Shulah and Deir ez-Zor halted gas supplies from the Jbessa facility to power plants.

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