Poland’s Energy Minister Miłosz Motyka said he intends to hold meetings with representatives of Qatar and Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks to discuss the continuity of energy supplies to the country. As RMF24 reports, the talks may take place in Poland or during other international events.

Cancelled trip to Riyadh

Last weekend, a Polish delegation including Motyka was due to travel to Riyadh for the World Petroleum Council Energy Congress. However, participation in the event was cancelled because of armed attacks on the airport of the Saudi capital. According to the minister, the Polish side remains in contact with its embassy and allies.

Motyka noted that approximately half of the oil imported by Poland comes from Saudi Arabia. Qatar, in turn, supplies liquefied natural gas, LNG. QatarEnergy declared force majeure and is currently not exporting fuel due to the Strait of Hormuz being inaccessible to tankers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risks to supplies

The minister said that in the event of further escalation on the oil market, the Polish government and Orlen would have to work intensively to ensure that possible supply restrictions do not affect the country. He added that cooperation between the government and the company is already producing positive results.

RMF24 also cites Bloomberg information that Saudi Aramco is expected to fully fulfill November orders from European oil refineries. The agency cited sources familiar with the situation: at least three European refineries confirmed that they would receive full volumes of oil from the Saudi state company. This became possible after the East-West pipeline, which had previously been damaged in a drone attack, resumed operations.

Read us on