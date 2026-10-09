Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the Great Sea Interconnector project is no longer merely a Greek-Cypriot initiative, but a European project. If completed, the cable is intended to connect the power grids of Cyprus, Greece and Israel, Cyprus Mail reports.

EU funding and France’s participation

In an interview with Skai TV, Mitsotakis said that the project had a European character from the outset, as it received more than €600 million in subsidies from the European Union.

According to him, the involvement of France and the French investment company Meridiam, which he called the project’s majority shareholder, demonstrates France’s political and economic interest in the interconnector.

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Statement on the US position

The Greek prime minister also mentioned comments made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the previous day. According to Mitsotakis, Rubio clearly stated that the United States supports such energy-system interconnection projects.

Mitsotakis believes that the United States supports the project because of the possibility of extending it further to Israel, which, he said, is of particular interest to Washington.

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