Maximum fuel prices to rise in Poland from Friday — RMF24

Maximum fuel prices will increase in Poland from Friday. A litre of A-95 petrol will cost no more than 6.90 zlotys, A-98 petrol up to 7.77 zlotys, and diesel fuel up to 7.82 zlotys, RMF24 reports.

New maximum prices

Compared with the current limits, the maximum price of A-95 petrol will rise by 7 groszy per litre — it currently stands at 6.83 zlotys. For A-98 petrol, the limit will increase from 7.71 to 7.77 zlotys, and for diesel fuel — from 7.74 to 7.82 zlotys per litre.

RMF24 writes that the new figures are stated in the energy minister's announcement on maximum fuel prices. The following day, the minister is also expected to announce maximum prices that will apply over the weekend and on Monday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

CPN package until the end of the year

The announcement of maximum prices is part of the CPN package. Its third version was introduced after Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed a law on a tax on the extraordinary profits of fuel companies exactly a week ago.

According to RMF24, the CPN package is to remain in effect until the end of the year.

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