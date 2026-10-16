Russian attacks have worsened the outlook for Ukraine's power grid this winter — Ukrenergo

The latest Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have somewhat worsened the outlook for Ukraine this winter. At the same time, the situation is not critical.

This was stated by Vitaliy Zaychenko, chairman of the board of Ukrenergo.

According to him, Russian strikes have damaged thermal power plants that were supposed to be ready for operation this winter.

Zaychenko emphasized that businesses and the public should continue to prepare for possible power outages, in particular by securing backup power sources and optimizing electricity consumption.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A military official reported that nearly an entire family was killed following a Russian strike on Radushne.

As a reminder, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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