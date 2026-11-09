Three regions of Ukraine have implemented emergency power outages

Emergency power outages are in effect in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions. The restrictions were implemented due to a difficult situation in the power grid.

The previously published schedules for hourly power outages in these regions are currently not in effect.

Ukrenergo has stated that the emergency power outages will be lifted as soon as the condition of the power grid allows.

In addition, due to Russian attacks on power facilities, there are power outages in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv regions.

Source: Ukrenergo

As a reminder, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian energy facilities 18 times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s energy facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.

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